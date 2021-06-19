Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Expanse has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $2,282.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,825.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.25 or 0.06228101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.32 or 0.01594725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.69 or 0.00442946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00145929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.95 or 0.00767480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00437923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00370579 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

