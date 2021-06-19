Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Plans Dividend of $0.47

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12. Experian has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EXPGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Experian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

