Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 803,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the May 13th total of 920,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.4 days.

Shares of EXETF opened at $6.69 on Friday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3941 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

