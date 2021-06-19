Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 421,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

FN opened at $91.17 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fabrinet by 29.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 15.0% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 709,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

