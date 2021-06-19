Falconswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $306,925.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.30 or 0.00720297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083015 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

