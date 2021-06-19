Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AON by 1.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Shares of AON opened at $230.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

