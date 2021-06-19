Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $242.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

