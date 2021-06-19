Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys Shares of 1,878 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $172.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $172.35 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

