Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 246.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

FRT stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

