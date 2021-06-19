Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,919 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of State Street worth $58,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

