Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 180.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $68,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,020 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,182,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

