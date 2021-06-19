Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 92,436 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,627,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,436 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $78,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after buying an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after buying an additional 574,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after buying an additional 39,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $44.96 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

