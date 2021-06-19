FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FedNat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). FedNat posted earnings per share of ($2.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FedNat will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.11 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FedNat stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 247,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,109. FedNat has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

