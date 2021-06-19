Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.65. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.56, with a volume of 128,315 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSZ. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

