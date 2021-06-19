Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $284,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

