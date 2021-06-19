Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FINGF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17. Finning International has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

