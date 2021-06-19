Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$41.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.35.

TSE FTT opened at C$31.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.02. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$18.05 and a 1 year high of C$35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682 in the last three months.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

