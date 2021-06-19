Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP lessened its position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.04. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

