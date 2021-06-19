First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Up 21.3% in May

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 13th total of 149,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $29.35 on Friday. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $514.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.60.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. On average, analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.