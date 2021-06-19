First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,987,000 after buying an additional 147,583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 126,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 114,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 935.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,970 shares during the period.

NXTG opened at $75.14 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48.

