Flowers Foods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 12,536 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,921% compared to the typical volume of 415 put options.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

