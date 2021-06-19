Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,548 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Fortinet worth $273,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

FTNT opened at $233.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.58. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $238.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

