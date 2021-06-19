Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises approximately 2.0% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,580,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113,211 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $2,504,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 913,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,500,000 after buying an additional 618,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. 6,326,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

