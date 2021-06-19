Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.20). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $218,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $33.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

