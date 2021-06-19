Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.07 ($55.37).

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRE. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

FRA:FRE opened at €45.20 ($53.17) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.76. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

