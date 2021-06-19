FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 97,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE FSKR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 546,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,188. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 240,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.