FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 97,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE FSKR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 546,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,188. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 240,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.
About FS KKR Capital Corp. II
FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.
