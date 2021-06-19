FunFair (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0471 on Top Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One FunFair coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.88 or 0.00730316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00043678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00083639 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.