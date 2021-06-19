Furucombo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $290,246.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $290,246.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00149704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00183273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.92 or 0.00861943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,070.64 or 0.99675906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

