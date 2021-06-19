FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

EQX stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

