FY2021 EPS Estimates for (GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Cut by Desjardins

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for (GRT.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.07.

(GRT.TO) has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The business had revenue of C$95.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.80 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

