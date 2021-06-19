Gala Price Reaches $0.0095 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Gala has a market capitalization of $66.48 million and approximately $383,214.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.18 or 0.00729218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00043350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

GALA is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.