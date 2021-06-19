Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLPEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

GLPEY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -466.67%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

