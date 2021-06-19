GameCredits Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $18.44 million and approximately $295,467.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00434769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,817,890 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.