Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

