Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00008121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $204,726.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.81 or 0.00734884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083577 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

GVT is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.