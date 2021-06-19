GenesisX (XGS) Reaches One Day Volume of $71.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $73,459.65 and $71.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000119 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.