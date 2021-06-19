Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 246.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

