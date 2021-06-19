Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $356,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $162.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

