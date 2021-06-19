Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $324,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 8,640.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $5,356,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

