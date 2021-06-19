Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of The Cooper Companies worth $311,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

NYSE:COO opened at $383.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.56. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

