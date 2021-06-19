Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Comerica Bank raised its position in Gerdau by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,736,000 after buying an additional 3,722,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

