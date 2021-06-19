Giant (GIC) Price Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Giant has a market cap of $53,270.42 and approximately $63.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

