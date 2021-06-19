GNY One Day Trading Volume Reaches $242,952.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, GNY has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $115.41 million and approximately $242,952.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00057224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.82 or 0.00717216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00082775 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

