GoChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $610,579.00 (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $24.95 million and $610,579.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,136,577,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,702,335 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars.

