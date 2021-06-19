GoldFund Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $278,677.83 and approximately $2.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007918 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000151 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000228 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

