Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Position Increased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 213.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIGB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 290,532 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 65,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.90. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $56.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.