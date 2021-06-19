Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 1,345 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15.

On Thursday, April 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.08 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

