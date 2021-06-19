Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 14,547 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.33% of Core-Mark worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CORE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

