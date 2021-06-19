Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,168 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BRP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BRP by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.20. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOOO. Citigroup initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lowered BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

