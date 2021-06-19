Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 76,044 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 133.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.27% of Super Micro Computer worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.48. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,406,242.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at $266,090,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

